Minnesota Parents Rally to ‘Protect Kids’ Against State-Mandated Planned Parenthood Sex Ed

Minnesota parents and families, who oppose state-mandated comprehensive sex ed (CSE) pushed by Planned Parenthood and LGBT activist groups, are planning to rally to protect their children.

Child Protection League (CPL) Action will hold its “Protect Kids Rally” on Sunday, September 22 on the steps of the state capitol in St. Paul.

CPL Action states that, in April, a majority of Minnesota House lawmakers voted to mandate that every Pre-K-12 traditional public and charter school teach comprehensive sex ed.

“Democrats said the legislation focused on teaching ‘harassment’ and ‘consent,’” CPL Action continues. “But the curriculum includes pornographic images and unscientific ideas about gender, and it trivializes or even encourages high-risk and abusive sexual behavior.”

The group points to a book titled It’s Perfectly Normal, recommended by Planned Parenthood and intended for fourth graders, which describes “sexual intercourse” as “having sex” that “can involve the penis and the vagina, or the mouth and the genitals, or the penis and the anus.”

“[T]he book seems to encourage anal sex, and conflates this act with other types of sexual activity that carry a far-lower risk of injury and sexually transmitted infection,” CPL states.

In a video posted to Facebook in April, Rep. Eric Lucero (R) described the book to fellow state House lawmakers.

“I shared disgusting content from the book It’s Perfectly Normal and the Democrat agenda to sexualize the minds of our young children including Planned Parenthood’s goal of curriculum for elementary schools,” Lucero wrote.

According to CPL, when state Rep. Jim Davnie (D) insisted “Planned Parenthood is not in this bill,” state Rep. Peggy Scott (R) gave the response in this video clip:

Scott stated:

I think it’s essential that members of the public, that parents and taxpayers, know that the sex education curriculum in this bill was written in part at least by Planned Parenthood. You can go to their website. They’re promoting this … and you can see some language that they think is important to have in sex ed curriculum and it’s verbatim what’s in this bill. So, members of the public need to understand that Planned Parenthood – a very controversial organization – is putting forth its agenda into our public schools. In fact, Planned Parenthood – they boast on their website about how they are already reaching “50,000 Minnesotans across the lifespan—including young people in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as parents and adults.”

Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota states on its website that the group is highly involved in sex ed in Minnesota, citing “trained educators throughout Minnesota provide sex education to youth and adults in their communities.”

“Planned Parenthood is the largest provider of comprehensive sex education in Minnesota,” Planned Parenthood says and adds:

Planned Parenthood reaches nearly 50,000 Minnesotans across the lifespan—including young people in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as parents and adults. Trained educators aim to serve the most vulnerable communities to help address health disparities and ensure everyone has access to quality sex education. Planned Parenthood’s comprehensive sex education programs encourage positive, affirming communication between parents and young people around sexuality to help them establish individual values and make healthy decisions.

U.S. Parents Involved in Education (USPIE), a national organization devoted to the return of local control of education, says in a says in a statement that CSE “is a blatant intrusion into a traditional family domain and a dangerous assault on the health and innocence of children.”

“We urgently encourage parents to retake control of their children’s sex education,” the group asserts, adding the type of CSE programs that are mandated by some states are “rights-based” approaches that are politically influenced.

They entail “a great deal more than just teaching children and youth about anatomy and physiology, sexual intercourse, and human reproduction,” USPIE warns.