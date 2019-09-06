Mayor Pete Buttigieg promised Friday to ward off Armageddon or any kind of spiritual “reckoning” between good and evil if elected president.

Buttigieg discussed the future of the world doing an interview with ‘Charlamagne tha God’ of The Breakfast Club.

“I’m not a religious person, I’m a spiritual person, but I do believe that we are coming to that good vs. evil reckoning and I don’t know if there’s anything we can do about it,” Charlamagne said. “Call it Armageddon, call it what you want, I don’t know.”

Buttigieg said that it was up to Americans to decide whether or not they were going to change the downward trajectory of the country or watch it “go down the tubes.”

“I think we’re going to be here when it goes down the tubes,” Charlamagne said.

“No, we can’t let that happen! We can’t let that happen!” Buttigieg replied.

Buttigieg noted that America made it through the Civil War, World War II, and even it’s founding, which was never a sure thing despite all of the flaws and problems with America’s leaders.

“I don’t believe that the world is cut up into good people and bad people, I think we’ve all got the ability to a lot of good and bad things,” he said.

Buttigieg argued that it was essential to the future of the world to have a president with values.

“The president is the most visible person in the world and can bring things out of us, good things and bad things, and we need presidential leadership that brings out more of the good things,” he said.

He said that the global struggle lied in the individual fight between the appetites of humanity, and that more Americans needed to be inspired to greatness.

“I just think humanity is a mixed bag,” he said. “We are neither doomed to failure nor guaranteed to succeed, but the whole point of leadership is to tip it in the direction of succeeding.”

Charlamagne described President Donald Trump as from “the devil,” a characterization that Buttigieg did not dispute.

Instead, Buttigieg criticized Vice President Mike Pence for being the part of Christianity that believes in “rigid traditional sexual ethics.”

“That’s not how I come at Christianity,” he said. “But he does. And he thinks that this president ought to be the moral as well as the political leader of this country.”