Report: America Running Out of White Claw Hard Seltzer

America is literally running out of the popular White Claw hard seltzer beverage, according to a new report.

The drink is so popular that the company is facing a nationwide shortage, according to CNN Business.

“We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand,” Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw’s senior vice president of marketing, said. “White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted.”

Gajiwala said the company has been “allocating product to our distributor partners to keep all markets in stock the best we can and will continue to do so until we get back to our normal safety stock position.”

Sales of the drink grew 283% to $327.7 million in July in just one year, and accounted for 55% of all hard seltzer sales for July 4 — a 200% increase from last year, according to the report.

The drink boasts a low-sugar, low-calorie alternative to other alcoholic beverages. It was launched by Mike’s Hard Lemonade maker Mark Anthony Brands in 2016.

Other companies also got in on the hard seltzer game that same year, with Anheuser-Busch buying SpikedSeltzer, and rebranding it Bon & Viv, and Boston Beer launching Truly.

White Claw and Truly have around 100 calories per can, and Bon & Viv has about 90 calories per can.

In the meantime, beer sales are declining.

“These new products can help those companies, such as Anheuser-Busch, ‘buffer those losses'” from declining beer sales, Beth Bloom, associate director of US Food and Drink for Mintel told CNN Business.