Kamala Agrees with Voter Who Called Trump’s Actions ‘Mentally Retarded’: ‘Well Said’

Kamala_Harris Laughs, Applauds
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) appeared to agree with a voter who called for impeachment and called President Trump’s actions “mentally retarded,” replying, “well said, well said.”

A video surfaced Saturday showing a voter telling Harris that he does not buy the argument that impeachment “does not make sense.” He continued, calling Trump’s actions “mentally retarded,” and Harris appeared to agree.

“Well said, well said,” Harris chuckled.

A clip of Harris’s response went viral on Twitter:

Harris spoke to CBS News reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns following her remarks and claimed that she did not hear the man use the term “mentally retarded,” calling it an “incredibly offensive term”:

Some – like Matt Wolking, Deputy Director of Communications for Trump’s 2020 campaign – are not buying Harris’s claims:

Harris’s National Press Secretary Ian Sams did not directly address the controversy on Twitter but retweeted Huey-Burns’ reporting of Harris claiming she did not hear the man use the phrase.

