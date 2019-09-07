Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) appeared to agree with a voter who called for impeachment and called President Trump’s actions “mentally retarded,” replying, “well said, well said.”

A video surfaced Saturday showing a voter telling Harris that he does not buy the argument that impeachment “does not make sense.” He continued, calling Trump’s actions “mentally retarded,” and Harris appeared to agree.

“Well said, well said,” Harris chuckled.

A clip of Harris’s response went viral on Twitter:

In this video, @KamalaHarris laughed and said, “Well said. Well said,” to a voter who called Trump ‘mentally retarded’ 1) R-word is unacceptable. It is a slur, an insult. 2) Kamala should have handled this better. An apology is needed. pic.twitter.com/oxEMYp1Gp8 — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) September 7, 2019

I once said “mentally retarded” on Twitter and got banned. How come @KamalaHarris is allowed to endorse that kind of language? “Well said”. pic.twitter.com/tTJyQex7I8 — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 7, 2019

Using "retarded" as a slur and an insult is never, EVER "well said", @KamalaHarris, no matter who it's against and no matter the larger point being made. It's ALWAYS a betrayal of the disability community. We need—and expect—better from you. #CripTheVote https://t.co/XCQmlcmPG3 — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) September 7, 2019

Kamala Harris laughing and saying "well said… Well said" when a voter calls Trump "mentally retarded" is a really horrible look.

pic.twitter.com/raWdN4jLSb — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 7, 2019

Harris spoke to CBS News reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns following her remarks and claimed that she did not hear the man use the term “mentally retarded,” calling it an “incredibly offensive term”:

@KamalaHarris told me that “in the year 2019, people should know it’s hurtful.” She said she did not hear him use the term. — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) September 7, 2019

Posting video soon. Here is our exchange: pic.twitter.com/1VegOapc54 — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) September 7, 2019

Some – like Matt Wolking, Deputy Director of Communications for Trump’s 2020 campaign – are not buying Harris’s claims:

That’s weird because when he said it Kamala Harris laughed and responded, “Well said. Well said.” pic.twitter.com/gK0CLkVC9a — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 7, 2019

She literally responded to the immigrant calling Trump "mentally retarded" with the words, "well said" CAN SOMEONE ASK THAT AS A FOLLOW UP!!! https://t.co/fNJw9clKqk — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 7, 2019

Harris’s National Press Secretary Ian Sams did not directly address the controversy on Twitter but retweeted Huey-Burns’ reporting of Harris claiming she did not hear the man use the phrase.