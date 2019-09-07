Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is demanding impeachment over reports of a U.S. military stop at a Trump golf club in Scotland that occurred earlier this year.

“The President is corrupt and must be impeached,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote alongside a retweet detailing reports of the House Oversight Committee investigating the atypical stop as part of a probe into military spending associated with Trump’s club.

The President is corrupt and must be impeached. https://t.co/L4fS2pExDe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 7, 2019

The House Oversight Committee launched a probe after an Air Force crew stopped at Trump’s Turnberry resort during a “routine trip” in the spring “from the United States to Kuwait to deliver supplies on the way there and on the way back,” according to reports. However, the probe is at a stalemate, as the Pentagon has yet to provide the Defense Department documents requested.

This is far from the first time Ocasio-Cortez has called for Trump’s impeachment. She appeared on Real America with Jorge Ramos last fall and said impeachment was a “no-brainer” and renewed that sentiment during an appearance on the Skullduggery podcast in April, adding that there are “so many” reasons to impeach the president.

“Number one is emoluments. I think it’s always been emoluments. It’s always been about that for me,” she said.

“I think two would be tax fraud,” she continued, adding, “I think emoluments kind of includes any misconduct, financial misconduct in relation to Russia”:

When asked what the “top three” offenses would be if she were drafting articles of impeachment against Trump, @AOC said “Number 1 is emoluments.” https://t.co/5rQWJ24ElL via @isikoff, @dklaidman, skullduggerypod pic.twitter.com/R08p8kugIN — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 15, 2019

Even though former Special Counsel Robert Mueller confirmed that there was no evidence of collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, Ocasio-Cortez insisted that Mueller was spelling out impeachment:

Mueller is playing a game of Taboo with Congress. His word is “impeach.” https://t.co/mS4K8faLCw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 29, 2019

“Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do when the President obstructs justice, advises witnesses to ignore legal subpoenas, & more,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in June:

Mr. President, you’re from Queens. You may fool the rest of the country, but I’ll call your bluff any day of the week. Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do when the President obstructs justice, advises witnesses to ignore legal subpoenas, & more. Bye 👋🏽 https://t.co/4O9PNbYFki — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 17, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee is reportedly laying the groundwork for its impeachment inquiry and is expected to vote on a resolution outlining the scope of the probe this week.