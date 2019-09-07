Nolte: Pastor Buttigieg Is like a Doctor Deliberately Giving Cancer Patients the Wrong Chemo

Fake Pastor Pete Buttigieg is looking to justify his stance as a Christian who advocates late-term abortion with a phony claim about “parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath.”

He actually said that, even though the Bible is absurdly clear on the point of where life begins. From Jeremiah: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”

What Buttigieg is likely referring to is this from Genesis: “Then the LORD God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.”

But nowhere in that verse does it say Adam became a person after taking his first breath. In fact, what it says is that God is breathing for Adam — which is EXACTLY what happens in the womb.

Just as God “breathed into his nostrils the breath of life,” so does a mother breathe for the unborn child through the umbilical cord.

Like God did for Adam, the mother does for her baby.

So what we have here is just one more example of Pastor Pete spreading junk-theology.

Here are a few more examples…

Regarding his same-sex marriage, Pastor Buttigieg says, “My marriage to Chasten has made me a better man. And yes, Mr. Vice President, it has moved me closer to God.”

Pastor Buttigieg also claims that it was God who made him a homosexual: “If you have a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me. Your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”

Pastor Buttigieg would like you to know it’s a sin not to take action on Climate Change, a sin to support Donald Trump, and a sin to oppose an increase in the minimum wage.

There’s an early Law & Order episode, back when the show was still good, when it was about justice as opposed to social justice… A woman dies of cancer after being duped by a grifter who sold her on a bogus form of chemotherapy.

When it comes to spreading the Gospel, Buttigieg is no different. He’s a charlatan killing people in pursuit of his own power and fame.

Every human being is born with a spiritual yearning, with what is often referred to as a God-Shaped Hole, and we long to fill it. Some fill that hole with God. Others fill it with Satan. Still others, with astrology, Scientology, a belief in spaceships, in Gaia, in their own political beliefs.

Buttigieg understands this, and probably from his own experience (he says he’s a Christian), he understands that there is a special yearning for Christianity, which, in my opinion, is the only faith that perfectly fills that God-Shaped Hole.

So, knowing this, what does Buttigieg do…?

He exploits his patients.

A person suffering from cancer goes to a doctor. The doctor recognizes the form of cancer and knows which chemotherapy will treat it but prescribes a useless chemotherapy because he makes more money that way. The innocent patient accepts the treatment, believing it will save her life as this malevolent doctor slowly kills her off.

This is exactly what Buttigieg is doing to people yearning to be Christian. To enrich himself, he is filling them with poison, lying about what it means to be a Christian, telling them they’re saved, when they’re not.

How is that not the Devil’s work?

What could make Satan happier than a man leading astray those who sincerely wish to be Christians?

In pursuit of his own power and fame, Buttigieg, in the Christian sense of the word, is killing people by condemning their souls.

Among other things, Buttigieg’s deadly chemotherapy says that homosexuality and late-term abortion — that sacramentalizing sin through same-sex marriage and murder of newborns before they take their first breath — are okay in God’s eyes.

When it comes to Christian sin, things like abortion and homosexuality are not up for debate any more than adultery, stealing, or murder.

These are straight-up sins, and Buttigieg is ensuring that those who believe him when he says otherwise are defying God rather than embracing Him.

You see, there are actually two great gifts bestowed upon us by God. The first, of course, is everlasting life…

The second is free will.

By not showing Himself, by choosing not to appear as a giant head in the sky, and by creating a natural world where unspeakable things can and do happen, God refuses to enslave us by giving us certainty about His presence.

If we knew for an absolute fact that God was always watching us, if He did this through His watchful presence or a world where nothing terrible ever happened, we would become His slaves, and as slaves, we would never face the uncertainty, tragedy, and adversity that lead us to mature emotionally and intellectually into grounded adults.

And so, God expects us to seek Him out and to grapple not only with our faith, but with the endlessly complicated questions of how to apply the Gospels to the modern world.

I grapple with this every single day; I don’t have all the answers.

What I do know, though, is this… When you fill that God-Shaped Hole with beliefs that make you comfortable, with trends that make your life easier, with blatant sins and fads… When you go along to get along, you are doing it exactly wrong.

If you ignore the Bible and choose your own Christian beliefs, you are not a Christian. You are not saved…

And that is the poison Buttigieg is selling. He’s telling people who want to be Christian that embracing the sins of abortion and homosexuality is Christian. He’s preaching a Gospel that says you are on the side of Christ if you embrace his political beliefs. He’s a cynical and greedy charlatan selling the black lie that you can be a Christian without having to feel like an outcast or swim against the tide or defy the dominant culture — meaning the news media, Hollywood, and academia.

Sorry, it just doesn’t work that way.

And Buttigieg is not solely to blame. Those spiritually and intellectually lazy patients buying his poisonous cure, those choosing popularity and the easy way, those so desperate to believe they can have their cake and eat it too, are just as guilty.

Your problems do not end when you become a Christian; they have only just begun. Choosing to be a Christian in an increasingly secular world where homosexuality, fornication, and the murder of the perfectly innocent unborn have become virtues is oftentimes agonizing, as is a daily life where you wrestle with endless questions involving where your faith fits into your vote, your finances, health, relationships, and work.

The overall question is not a bumper sticker, is not What Would Jesus Do? There was nothing Jesus couldn’t do. We don’t have that kind of power. The question is What Would Jesus Want Us to Do?

Your sincere struggle to answer that question is an act of faith, is its own kind of Christian prayer, and God loves to hear us pray…

Choosing the easy and popular answers to that question is the opposite of prayer. It’s blasphemy. It’s creating your own religion. This is a self-destructive act, a poison you take yourself, and Buttigieg is passing that poison out like candy.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.