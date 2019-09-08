Brad Parscale: ‘Trumps Will Be a Dynasty’ for Decades

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale praised the Trump family over the weekend and predicted that they will “be a dynasty that will last for decades.”

“The Trumps will be a dynasty that will last for decades, propelling the Republican Party into a new party,” Parscale said Saturday during a speech to Republican Party delegates in California. “One that will adapt to changing cultures. One must continue to adapt while keeping the conservative values that we believe in.”

Afterward, Parscale was asked to clarify his remarks and declined to mention whether he believed any of the president’s children would run for public office.

“I just think they are a dynasty. I think they are all amazing people with … amazing capabilities,” Parscale said.

Parscale noted during his speech that the campaign would invest in California in order to have a more successful outcome in state and federal races with a volunteer program.