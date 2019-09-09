"Three months ago, there would be no impeachment talk that would be realistically on the table," says Anthony @Scaramucci on whether Congress will look to impeach President Trump. "It's hard to understand how it can't be now given the magnitude of what's going on." pic.twitter.com/qpzyHHUJyy

A partial transcript is as follows:

ALISYN CAMEROTA: Congress is back and all sorts of things are going to be happening. This Wednesday, there’s going to be the first, I think, basically, the first official vote by the House Judiciary to begin some sort of impeachment hearings. How do you predict the White House will respond and the president respond to that?

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: I think the first thing you need to take a look at is what Speaker Pelosi is going to do. I think three or four months ago, I think on the table was no impeachment because they didn’t want to cause this civic [or] civil war inside the country and inside the government in Washington. But, I think now, three months later, if you look at the excessive tweeting and you look at the bizarre behavior, it’s not even a lack a of presidential behavior, it’s just a lack of normal human behavior.

[…]

The president is taking a Sharpie and he’s moving weather maps. And so how are you going to believe him? Obviously, I don’t believe the Taliban, but how are you going to believe the president of the United States when he’s got the Sharpie in his hand and he can change anything at any moment and he’s probably lied now 12,000 times. So, I don’t know. I think three months ago there would be no impeachment talk that would be, realistically, on the table but I think it’s very hard to understand how it can’t be now given the magnitude of what’s going on.