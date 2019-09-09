Anthony Scaramucci: Trudeau Is ‘Good Looking,’ Trump Is a ‘Fat Blob’

Fired White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is ratcheting up his personal attacks on President Donald Trump, calling his former boss a “fat blob” in comparison to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Speaking on Friday with Yahoo Finance Canada at the Toronto Global Forum, Scaramucci ran through his standard list of grievances with the president — everything from his Twitter habits to the administration’s trade strategy with China.

“The Mooch” once again speculated President Trump is in “severe mental decline” and a prisoner of his own insecurities, which the investor claimed has caused Trump to be intimidated by Canada’s leader.

“Trudeau is a good looking young guy and the president is like a fat blob, and looks disgusting,” Scaramucci said.

In a separate interview with the Canadian press, Scaramucci reiterated his bold claim the president will bow out of the 2020 presidential race due to a lack of stamina.

“I predict that there’s such severe mental decline going on that the most likely outcome here, and I think the proudest outcome, would be to say, ‘Okay, I did a great job and I’m going to retire at the end of the term,’” Scaramucci told CTV News.

“[His chances are] diminishing every day, thankfully, but there’s still a chance there because he’s the incumbent president, he has very ardent supporters, the economy is still strong. But I predict he won’t make it to that election,” he added.

Scaramucci was hired by the White House in July 2017 and fired after a mere 11 days by then-Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly in response to an expletive-filled tirade published in the New Yorker.