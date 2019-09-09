At least 34 people were shot, six fatally, over the weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

By Sunday, August 8, 2019, at 4 pm, NBC 5 had already reported at least 29 shot, two fatally. The Chicago Sun-Times released a report Monday morning, August 9, 2019, showing the final tally at least 34 shot, six fatally.

The Times reports a man “between 40 and 50 years old” was found dead around 7 pm Sunday after having been shot in the neck.

Another Sunday death was that of a 17-year-old girl who was shot while walking down the 900 block of West 52nd Street around 9:30 pm Sunday. A man emerged from an alley, the two argued, then he shot the teenager, “three times in the head and multiple times in the upper body.”

A 49-year-old man was shot to death hours later in the city’s Austin neighborhood. The man suffered “multiple gunshot wounds to the head and one to the back.”

A 32-year-old was shot while driving just a few hours into Monday morning. As with other shootings, he was struck in the head. He then “crashed into a parked car.”

Breitbart News reported at least 41 people were shot, seven fatally, over Labor Day Weekend 2019 in Chicago.

At least 29 were shot, six fatally, over the weekend of August 23-25, 2019, in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 28 were shot, five fatally, in Chicago over the weekend of August 16-18, Forty-seven people were shot, four fatality, over the weekend of August 9-11, and 53 people were shot, seven killed, in Democrat-controlled Chicago during the first weekend of August.

