Beto O’Rourke Says People Will Comply, Surrender AR-15s Under His Ban

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke suggests citizens will comply and surrender their AR-15s if his proposed ban is put into place.

O’Rourke anticipates citizens’ automatic compliance will erase any need for police to go door-to-door.

The Washington Examiner quoted O’Rourke saying, “I don’t see the law enforcement going door to door. I see Americans complying with the law. I see us working with gun owners, non-gun owners, local, county, state, federal law enforcement to come up with the best possible solution.”

He added, “I have yet to meet an owner of an AR-15 who thinks it’s OK that we have these kind of mass killings in this country.”

When asked to clarify his plan for enforcement of the ban, O’Rourke said, “How do you — how do we enforce any law? There’s a significant reliance on people complying with the law.”

The Democrat presidential hopeful is counting on Americans to simply hand over their AR-15s, AK-47s, and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles if the government tells them to do so.

During the September 3, 2019, airing of ABC’s The View, host Meghan McCain warned there will be violence if the government tries to take away AR-15s.

She said, “The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America. … I was just in the middle of nowhere Wyoming, [and] if you’re talking about going and taking people’s guns away from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.”

