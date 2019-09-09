While the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has cut down on the number of border crossers and illegal aliens they release into the United States interior, the agency continues to release nearly 130 individuals a day.

Between August 27 and September 2, DHS released about 900 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the U.S. This indicates that at current rates, DHS is releasing a little more than 128 border crossers and illegal aliens every day — a slight drop compared to the 192 border crossers and illegal aliens who were released every day between July 23 and August 26.

Despite these releases, DHS has made significant cuts to the catch and release program since President Trump enacted of the Remain in Mexico policy that mandates border crossers wait out their asylum processes in Mexico rather than being released into the U.S. interior.

The catch and release process often entails federal immigration officials busing border crossers into nearby border cities — as well as flying them into the interior of the country — and dropping them off with the hope they show up for their immigration and asylum hearings.

The overwhelming majority of border crossers and illegal aliens are never deported from the country once they are released into the U.S. Today, there are anywhere between 11 million and 22 million illegal aliens living across the country — the majority of which are concentrated in states like California, New York, Florida, Texas, and Illinois.

Of those 900 border crossers and illegal aliens released by DHS in seven days, 400 were dropped off in San Antonio, Texas; 200 each were dropped off in Phoenix, Arizona, and El Paso, Texas; and another 100 were released in San Diego, California.

Since December 21, 2018, DHS has released about 225,600 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the U.S. About 86,000 of those released since December have been dropped off in San Antonio. while 74,900 have gone to El Paso, 42,200 have gone to Phoenix, and 21,500 have been released in San Diego.

Every year, the U.S. admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants with the overwhelming majority, nearly 70 percent, coming through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign nationals to the country. The mass inflow of legal immigrants is in addition to the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who are added to the U.S. population annually.

