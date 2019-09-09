President Donald Trump reactivated a feud with singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen on Sunday night, as the president watched an NBC special on criminal justice reform.

Trump ripped Legend for taking credit on the issue, despite doing very little to work with Trump to get the First Step Act passed in December.

“Guys like boring musician John Legend and his filthy-mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed,” he wrote.

Teigen has a history of criticizing Trump on Twitter long before he ran for president. She spoke about being a “hater” of Trump in a 2017 interview:

I’ve actually been a big Donald Trump hater for a long time. If you go back, I’ve been trolling him for about 5 to 7 years now. I’ve been doing this forever and I take pride in that. If you go back to my old ones [tweets] I was like: “You’re the fucking worst” many years ago. I can’t believe somebody could actually do this all day, every day, and still be president. It’s insane. I think he’s the fucking most vile person on this planet and if I mysteriously go missing in the next 4 years then that’s what happened.

Teigen immediately took the bait after Trump called her “filthy-mouthed.”

“Lol what a pussy ass bitch,” she wrote. “Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president.”

As her followers rallied to her defense, Teigen wrote, “No guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentPussyAssBitch, not yours!!!!!!”

Trump appeared incredulous the NBC special on criminal justice reform hosted by Lester Holt did not even mention his successful effort signing an important bill on the subject in 2018.

“I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it,” he wrote. “Obama couldn’t come close … I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit.”

Trump noted activists like Van Jones gave him credit, but that many celebrities were pretending they also had something to do with it.

“But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise,” he said.

He ridiculed Holt for not even mentioning his work pushing on the issue of criminal justice reform.

“‘Anchor Lester Holt doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform,” he wrote. “They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it.”

He also appeared angry that Hollywood celebrities only demanded his impeachment, despite his work to sign the criminal justice bill that was important to them.

“The people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!” he wrote.

