Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) apologized over the weekend after a video surfaced, showing the presidential hopeful seemingly agreeing with a voter who described President Trump’s actions as “mentally retarded.”

The clip of Harris went viral on social media Saturday. It showed the California senator taking questions from an audience, with one man demanding Trump’s impeachment and proceeding to describe the president’s actions as “mentally retarded.”

“Well said, well said,” Harris chuckled before thanking the man for his courage.

“I plan to win this election, I’ll tell you that,” Harris said. “It’s going to be about working as hard as I possibly can to get there, because over the course of this next year that’s what it’s going to take to unseat him.”

“Thank you for having the courage to stand up and say it is that there are a lot of people living with extreme fear right now in our country, extreme fear,” she added:

Kamala Harris laughing and saying "well said… Well said" when a voter calls Trump "mentally retarded" is a really horrible look.

pic.twitter.com/raWdN4jLSb — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 7, 2019

In this video, @KamalaHarris laughed and said, “Well said. Well said,” to a voter who called Trump ‘mentally retarded’ 1) R-word is unacceptable. It is a slur, an insult. 2) Kamala should have handled this better. An apology is needed. pic.twitter.com/oxEMYp1Gp8 — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) September 7, 2019

CBS News reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke to Harris following the exchange. Harris condemned the word, calling it an “incredibly offensive term.” When pressed on why she did not condemn or correct the man after he said it, Harris said it was “not something that I really heard or processed.”

“I heard him talk about the other stuff,” Harris said. “And then that came later. And it was not something that I really heard or processed, you know, in any way”:

@KamalaHarris told me that “in the year 2019, people should know it’s hurtful.” She said she did not hear him use the term. — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) September 7, 2019

I noted to Harris that she did not correct the man who used the term. Did she hear him? “I heard him talk about the other stuff. And then that came later. And it was not something that I really heard or processed.” — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) September 7, 2019

Yesterday, someone at a @KamalaHarris event called Pres. Trump “mentally retarded.” The 2020 candidate told @CHueyBurns the term is “incredibly offensive” and said in 2019 you would think "people would have a much better understanding of how hurtful a term like that can be." pic.twitter.com/01amMnkaqi — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 7, 2019

“I would never condone that kind of language being spoken by anybody about anybody. It is offensive,” Harris told NBC News.

“I have worked my entire career to do a number of things including to ensure our disability community receives the dignity and the rights that they deserve,” she added.

Harris followed up in a tweet of her own writing, “When my staff played the video from my town hall yesterday, it was upsetting. I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him.”

“I’m sorry,” she continued. “That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever”: