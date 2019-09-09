Live Updates*** Trump Holds North Carolina Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Monday evening rally in North Carolina a day before Tuesday’s special election between Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready in the state’s Ninth Congressional District.

The race will be watched closely for signs about how white suburban voters view Trump Republicans and Trump’s presidency.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the rally. All times eastern.

—

8:25 PM: Trump says a vote for any Democrat is a vote for the “rise of socialism” and the “destruction of the American dream.”

8:20 PM: Trump says the day he is more popular than former President Barack Obama abroad is the day he is not doing his job.

8:17 PM: Trump railing on delinquent countries who do not pay their NATO dues.

8:10 PM: Trump making life a huge issue, blasting extreme radicals like Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) for wanting to execute babies who are a “sacred gift from God.”

He says Democrats are now the party of high taxes, abortion, high crime, open borders, and socialism.

8:05 PM: Trump praises ICE and says they don’t get enough praise for the “rough” job they are doing. Trump says Democrats “even want to give free health care to illegal immigrants.” Trump says he will never let Democrats “take away your health care and give it away to people who entered our country illegally…. We can’t do that… It’s a tremendous incentive to come in.”

Trump says Republicans want people to obey the laws while Democrats have “never been so far out of the mainstream.” He says Democrats will raid health care and lead to the “rationing of life-saving medicines” when they take away private insurance. ”

Trump says voters will have no choice but to vote for him because the Democrats are so “crazy.”

7:59 PM: Trump promises 500 miles of border wall by the end of next year.

7:55 PM: Trump says none of the Democrats — “Sleepy Joe” or “Pocahontas” will do anything about China. He brags about how he withdrew the USA from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

“Tariffs are a beautiful thing if you know how to use them,” Trump says. He says China has had it worst year in 57 years: “I wonder why…”

7:53 PM: Trump accuses the “crazy” media for not wanting to put on farmers and citizens who tell them that they still back Trump.

7:52 PM: Trump says China is targeting America’s “patriot farmers” because China knows farmers love Trump. He says “China has taken advantage of our country for decades.”

7:50 PM: Trump says politicians before him sold out America’s interests and manufacturing base and America’s “allies” were the ones who took advantage of America.

He repeats his signature line that he is the president of the United States of America and not the president of the world.

7:45 PM: Trump praises Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) for being a fighter during the Kavanaugh hearings. Trump says you have to be a fighter or you’re not going to be here for long. Trump also praises House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Trump also praises Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Diamond and Silk.

7:42 PM: Trump now introduces Republican Greg Murphy (NC-3), who says Democrats want to “destroy the nuclear family.”

7:40 PM: Bishop says the last thing Trump needs in Washington is another “Nancy Pelosi clone.”

7:35 PM: Bishop says, “We’re not tired of winning. We want to keep on winning.” He says the “socialist Democrat Party seeks the president’s destruction every day.”

“The dishonest media serve as their handmaidens and their allies in that mission,” he continues.

Bishop says Trump is “the greatest fighter to ever occupy the White House” who has “pushed them all off.”

Rally interrupted because of a medical issue in the audience.

President Trump: "The prayers of our entire nation are with the citizens of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and everyone else that was in the storm's path." #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/EXd3qrKHfd — The Hill (@thehill) September 10, 2019

7:30 PM: Trump says support for sanctuary cities is “disloyalty to American citizens.” He says North Carolina should vote against the “America-hating left.” Trump says it will be easier for him to get money for the border wall if Republicans flip the House.

7:25 PM: Trump says North Carolina is a “big Second Amendment state” and Bishop will protect the Second Amendment. Trump also says the election is also about the sanctuary cities that McCready supports.

“It’s crazy what’s happening,” Trump says. He alleges people in California, “with a lot of illegal voting,” want to get rid of sanctuary cities but do not know how with the politicians being elected.

7:22 PM: Trump says Democrats will “demolish and destroy everything that you’ve gained” and they’ll do it very quickly. He compares his movement to a “plant” that needs more roots. He again warns that Democrats will “try and take it away.”

Trump says Democrats are “not big believers of religion.”

7:20 PM: Crowd chants “four more years” after Trump discusses the record-low unemployment rate for African Americans. He says the unemployment number for women is the best it has been in 72 years.

7:18 PM: Trump says more Americans are working today than ever before under his presidency. He brags about 13 straight months of wage gains of at least three percent.

7:16 PM: Trump says the media and “their partner, the Democrats” tried “the Russia thing,” and it failed. Trump says the media and the Democrats are a “twosome” that is “one and the same.”

Trump talks about the women in the crowd who look “rich as hell.”

7:15 PM: Trump praises Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse organization for their humanitarian work. Trump says he is here to discuss the “extraordinary progress” of the country and how to ensure it keeps going strong. Trump says this “big, beautiful ship” is being turned around.

7:10 PM: Trump gets on stage and the main event is about to start.

6:55 PM: Vice President Mike Pence is on stage getting ready to introduce Trump. He says they are here because North Carolina needs Dan Bishop in Congress. “He’s the right Dan,” Pence says, adding that the other Dan supports Nancy Pelosi and “sanctuary counties.”

Pence also says it’s going to take at least four more years to drain the swamp.

Pence: “North Carolina and America need Dan Bishop in the United States Congress” #ncpol #nc09 pic.twitter.com/d3BMCtdCdD — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) September 9, 2019

6:45 PM: Another packed crowd in North Carolina. Some Trump supporters waited in line for 48 hours.

Departing MCAS Cherry Point in North Carolina for Fayetteville, North Carolina. This is amazing! pic.twitter.com/JDv5HA126A — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Speaking to Governor @HenryMcMaster of South Carolina on my way to North Carolina for a big rally for Dan Bishop (@jdanbishop) running for Congress. Vote tomorrow! #NC09 pic.twitter.com/KmrDd9JPOh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Since @realDonaldTrump was elected, North Carolina has added 212,000 new jobs, including 9,000 in manufacturing. His policies have helped make North Carolina great again, and he will keep North Carolina great in 2020! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 9, 2019