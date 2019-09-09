Acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan holds a press briefing on the ongoing crisis at the United States-Mexico border.

Morgan will discuss the Trump administration’s effort to reduce illegal immigration at the southern border and the total number of border crossings for the month of August.

The briefing begins at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

