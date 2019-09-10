ABC News producers sent an email to Democrats ahead of Thursday’s 2020 Democrat presidential debate, warning candidates to avoid expletives.

Citing FCC guidelines for broadcast television, ABC sent guidance to 2020 Democrat candidates through the Democrat National Committee, according to two CNN reporters.

Interesting wrinkle to debate prep this week.. @RebeccaBuck and I have learned that @ABC through the DNC has sent the campaigns all an email asking their candidates to “avoid cursing or expletives in accordance with federal law and FCC guidelines.” (More) — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) September 10, 2019

ABC News noted in the memo that the debate would be broadcast without a delay, which would not allow them to edit out foul language.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke has received media attention for his use of the f’word in recent weeks to react to mass shootings and guns in America.

His preference for profanity led to his campaign releasing a t-shirt to cement his use of the word to talk about mass shootings.

He also spoke on a podcast with Jemele Hill about his appreciation for the word fuckstick.

Even the more restrained Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped the word “bullshit” in an interview with The Breakfast Club radio show in New York, which was censored on the YouTube video of the interview.