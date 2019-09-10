Joe Biden: Mitch McConnell, Republicans Must ‘Stand up to the NRA’

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden used a Monday night tweet to tell Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his Republican colleagues to “stand up to the NRA.”

Biden claimed there is a “gun violence epidemic” which McConnell and the GOP can “take concrete action to end.”

On September 3, 2019, Breitbart News reported McConnell indicating he will support any gun control which President Trump supports. He made clear there will be no votes on other controls, as he does not simply want to vote for the sake of voting.

On September 9, 2019, Breitbart News reported Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asking Trump to provide “political cover” for Republicans, thereby allowing them to support gun control and remain politically viable.

Schumer said, “[President Trump] can lead his party to support something that the NRA has prevented Republicans from supporting for years. That is why Speaker Pelosi and I sent the letter to him today, urging him to give his party political cover to pass…background check legislation.”

