John Bolton: I Offered to Resign but Trump Said to Wait

US National Security Advisor John Bolton arrives in Downing Street in London on August 13, 2019, ahead of his meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid. - US National Security Advisor John Bolton said Monday that Washington wanted "to move very quickly" on a trade deal with Britain …
Outgoing National Security Advisor John Bolton said he offered his resignation to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, putting his account at odds with the president, who announced Tuesday that he ordered the senior White House official to step down.

This story is developing. 

