John Bolton: I Offered to Resign but Trump Said to Wait

Outgoing National Security Advisor John Bolton said he offered his resignation to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, putting his account at odds with the president, who announced Tuesday that he ordered the senior White House official to step down.
I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow."
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019
Ambassador Bolton sends me a text message just now: “Let’s be clear, I resigned, having offered to do so last night.”
— Robert Costa (@costareports) September 10, 2019
