Meijer Joins Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens in Banning Open Carry

On September 9, 2019, Meijer joined Walmart, Kroger, and Walgreens in banning customers from openly carrying firearms.

The retailer made the announcement via Twitter:

Breitbart News reported Walmart and Kroger each announced a ban on open carry September 3, 2019. Kroger executives also made clear they are encouraging to Congress to act for more gun control and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon indicated his company was asking the White House to secure “common sense” gun controls.

On September 5, 2019, Walgreens joined Walmart and Kroger, banning open carry in its stores as well.

MLive reported  on Miejer’s ban on open carry, noting “it was not immediately clear what, if any, changes Meijer is making to sales of ammunition and firearms.”

