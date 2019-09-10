NRA Sues San Francisco Following ‘Domestic Terrorist’ Declaration

The NRA is suing San Francisco after the city declared it a “domestic terrorist organization,” alleging the declaration violates the group’s free speech rights.

The Associated Press reports the NRA filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, asking the court “to instruct elected officials that freedom of speech means you cannot silence or punish those with whom you disagree.”

On September 4, 2019, Breitbart News reported San Francisco Supervisors’ unanimous vote to declare the NRA a “domestic terrorist organization.” Rolling Stone magazine reports the supervisor behind the vote, Cathering Stefani, is a volunteer member of Michael Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action.

NRA lawyer William A. Brewer III said, “This [domestic terrorist resolution] is an assault on all advocacy organizations across the country. There can be no place in our society for this manner of behavior by government officials. Fortunately, the NRA, like all U.S. citizens, is protected by the First Amendment.”

San Francisco City Attorney’s Office spokesman John Coté responded by suggesting Americans would be “better served” by an NRA that supports gun control. He said, “Common-sense safety measures like universal background checks, an assault weapons ban, and restricting high-capacity magazines would be a good start.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.