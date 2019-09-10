Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is quietly building a strong coalition of support in New Hampshire, according to Democrat insiders and party leaders.

Democrat 2020 candidates flocked to the Granite State over the weekend to speak at the New Hampshire Democrat Convention. Attendees, party leaders, and insiders were relatively unimpressed with frontrunner Joe Biden (D) and seem to be gravitating toward their neighboring senator, Warren, according to Politico.

The outlet spoke to 100 delegates, many of whom – over half – said they had not yet picked a candidate. Among those who already made a decision, Warren led, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) coming in second and Biden placing third. However, Warren also appeared to have the edge among undecided delegates. One-third of them reportedly told Politico that they are leaning toward the Massachusetts senator.

“I think that Joe Biden is too old to be president,” Richard Post, an undecided delegate, told Politico, adding that Democrats need someone “who is younger” and “more attached to the future of the planet.”

Politico reported:

Dozens of state representatives, party leaders, operatives and volunteers said they weren’t planning to vote for the former vice president in the nomination contest — and many publicly aired concerns about his age, energy and gender. … The complaints about Biden from party soldiers often centered on his campaigning skills, and a desire for more diversity in Democratic leadership. Notably, few undecided delegates named Biden when asked who they were leaning toward. “I’m tired of old white guys telling me what to do,” said Rachel Cisto, an uncommitted delegate who is leading toward Warren or Sanders.

Warren also finds herself taking some of the supporters who voted for Sanders during his last presidential bid

“She has the most thought-out policies, and I’m particularly in favor of Medicare for All,” previous Sanders supporter Jessica LaMontague told Politico. She added that Sanders is a “little too old and grumpy” – a common complaint among many former Sanders supporters.

A CBS News/YouGov Tracker poll released Sunday reflected the recent reports of a quiet Warren surge in New Hampshire, showing the presidential candidate narrowly edging out her competitors with 27 percent support to Biden’s 26 percent and Sanders’ 25 percent:

2020 New Hampshire Democratic Primary:

Warren 27%

Biden 26%

Sanders 25%

Buttigieg 8%

Harris 7%

Booker 2%

Klobuchar 1%

Steyer 1%

Gabbard 1%

Yang 1%

O'Rourke 1%@YouGovUS/@CBSNewsPoll 8/28-9/4 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) September 8, 2019

Sanders has been busy courting the state he won in 2016. His campaign announced dozens of endorsements from New Hampshire officials and activists last week, which included five state House members:

Rep. Chris Balch, Wilton

Rep. Wendy Chase, Rollinsford

Rep. Sherry Frost, Dover

Rep. Wayne Moynihan, Dummer

Rep. Sallie Fellows, Plymouth

Warren, Sanders, and Biden will appear on the same debate stage for the first time in Houston, Texas, Thursday, September 12.