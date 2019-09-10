Trump Says He Has Fired John Bolton as National Security Advisor

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has terminated National Security Advisor John Bolton from his position, citing strong disagreement on “many of his suggestions” regarding foreign policy.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service,” the president wrote in a pair of tweets.

President Trump revealed he will name Bolton’s successor “next week.”

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Shortly after President Trump’s announcement, Bolton tweeted that he offered his resignation Monday evening, to which the outgoing White House official said the president replied: “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.”

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

Libertarian-leaning Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) praised President Trump following the news of Bolton’s ouster, tweeting: “I commend @realDonaldTrump for this necessary action. The President has great instincts on foreign policy and ending our endless wars. He should be served by those who share those views.”

I commend @realDonaldTrump for this necessary action. The President has great instincts on foreign policy and ending our endless wars. He should be served by those who share those views. https://t.co/XEBwzySxac — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 10, 2019

The president’s announcement came roughly two hours prior to a White House press briefing with Bolton, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

News of Bolton’s departure follows reports that he and Vice President Mike Pence opposed plans for the president to hold peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David regarding the U.S. withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. The president denied such reports.

Bolton was appointed President Trump’s third national security advisor in April 2018. He succeeded Army Gen. H.R. McMaster.

This story is developing.