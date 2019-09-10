Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) endorsed Justice Democrats-backed candidate Jessica Cisneros in her bid against incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), signaling support of the Democrat Party’s shift away from both moderate positions and candidates.

Warren endorsed Cuellar’s primary challenger on Monday, praising her unrelenting and “unapologetic” progressive values:

The people of Texas’ 28th district are ready for systematic change and deserve a Democrat that will be on the side of working people; not the side of big money and obstructionist Republicans… I believe Jessica Cisneros is that fighter. As an immigration lawyer and daughter of small business owners growing up on the border, Jessica knows our diversity is our strength and that when progressives are unapologetic about our values and who we’re in this battle for, we win. It’s time Texans had a champion in Congress who does just that. I’m proud to support Jessica.

Cisneros welcomed the presidential candidate’s glowing endorsement.

“I’m so proud to receive the endorsement of @ewarren,” she wrote.

“Thank you for embracing our grassroots movement in South Texas. Together, we will fight to fix our corrupt political system and improve the lives of working families across the country. ¡Sí, se puede!” she added:

I’m so proud to receive the endorsement of @ewarren. Thank you for embracing our grassroots movement in South Texas. Together, we will fight to fix our corrupt political system and improve the lives of working families across the country. ¡Sí, se puede! https://t.co/YzuXqRjObv — Jessica Cisneros for Congress (@JCisnerosTX) September 9, 2019

Warren’s endorsement of the Justice Democrats-backed candidate is significant, as the same group endorsed the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who has led the charge on moving Hosue Democrats farther to the left, much to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) dismay. Cuellar, who was first elected to the House in 2004, has been an issue for the progressive flank, as they consider him too moderate on “issues such as guns, abortion and immigration,” NBC News reports:

According to a CQ Roll Call analysis, he voted with President Donald Trump more than any Democrat but one in the previous Congress, at 67 percent of the time. He’s also one of the only House Democrats to receive the backing of the National Rifle Association in his campaign.

Warren also endorsed Justice Democrats-backed candidate Marie Newman (D), who is challenging Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL):

At a time when women’s reproductive rights are under attack daily from Republican lawmakers across America, Illinoisans deserve a leader with an unwavering commitment to fighting for women’s access to reproductive healthcare… Marie Newman is that leader. She understands that this isn’t a moment to back down—it’s time to fight back. Marie will be a champion for working families and women across Illinois’ Third District, making sure their voices are heard in Washington. Marie knows that when women fight, women win. That’s why I’m proud to support Marie.

“We are so proud that Jessica Cisneros and Marie Newman are being endorsed by Senator Warren, a strong fighter for working families,” Justice Democrats executive director Alexandra Rojas said.

“At a time when the DCCC is rallying around pro-NRA and anti-choice Democrats like Cuellar and Lipinski, it’s a breath of fresh air to have candidates for president who remember what the Democratic Party should stand for,” Rojas added.