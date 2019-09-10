Democrat presidential candidates appear in a video for solutions to school gun violence in which not one solution is named.

The video, created by Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, features Elizabeth Warren, Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden.

It is a collage of statements, all put together to present schools as a gun violence epicenter that requires immediate solutions. Yet not one candidate offers a solution.

Wow. I love this ad. pic.twitter.com/FobJoZBd18 — Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) September 9, 2019

The video concludes with the text, “Our kids deserve to be safe at school.” It then asks viewers, “Who is your #gunsafetypresident.”

Ironically, the video does not highlight Kamala Harris’ position that she owns a gun “for personal safety” yet opposes allowing teachers to have a gun for the same reason or for classroom defense.

