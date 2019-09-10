Watch Live: House Democrats Hold Hearing on Voter Discrimination

House Democrats will hold a hearing Tuesday on voter discrimination.

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on “current and ongoing voter discrimination.”

The hearing will feature witnesses from various civil liberties organizations, including:

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

J. Christian Adams, president and general counsel of the Public Interest Legal Foundation

Dale Ho, director of the Voting Rights Project, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

Myrna Perez, director of the Voting Rights and Elections Program, Brennan Center for Justice

Natalie Landreth, senior staff attorney, Native American Rights Fund

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.

