Watch Live: House Democrats Hold Hearing on Voter Discrimination

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on “current and ongoing voter discrimination.”
The hearing will feature witnesses from various civil liberties organizations, including:
- Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)
- Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
- J. Christian Adams, president and general counsel of the Public Interest Legal Foundation
- Dale Ho, director of the Voting Rights Project, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
- Myrna Perez, director of the Voting Rights and Elections Program, Brennan Center for Justice
- Natalie Landreth, senior staff attorney, Native American Rights Fund
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.
