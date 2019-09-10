Watch Live – House Student Loan Debt Hearing: ‘A $1.5 Trillion Crisis’

The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on the student debt crisis.
The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on the student debt crisis, entitled, “A $1.5 Trillion Crisis: Protecting Student Borrowers and Holding Student Loan Servicers Accountable.”
The hearing will feature many experts, including:
- Seth Frotman, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center
- Persis Yu, staff attorney for the National Consumer Law
- Ashley Harrington, senior policy counsel for the Center for Responsible Learning
- Hasan Minhaj, writer, producer, and host of the Netflix show the Patriot Act
- Jason Delisle, resident fellow of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI)
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.
Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of this hearing.
