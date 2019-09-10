Watch Live – House Student Loan Debt Hearing: ‘A $1.5 Trillion Crisis’

The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on the student debt crisis.

The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on the student debt crisis, entitled, “A $1.5 Trillion Crisis: Protecting Student Borrowers and Holding Student Loan Servicers Accountable.”

The hearing will feature many experts, including:

Seth Frotman, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center

Persis Yu, staff attorney for the National Consumer Law

Ashley Harrington, senior policy counsel for the Center for Responsible Learning

Hasan Minhaj, writer, producer, and host of the Netflix show the Patriot Act

Jason Delisle, resident fellow of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI)

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.

