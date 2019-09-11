15 Shot, 2 Fatally, Tuesday in Democrat-Controlled Chicago

Chicago Police officer investigate the crime scene where a man was shot and killed on the Near West Side on July 2, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Local media reports that at least six people have been killed and dozens wounded in shooting as Chicago headed into July 3, and the …
JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images

Fifteen people were shot, two fatally, on Tuesday in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the shootings started around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday and resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man.

The day’s second homicide occurred less than an hour later near “the 1600 block of South Loomis Street.” An 18-year-old was killed in that shooting.

One of the 13 non-fatal shooting victims was a 16-year-old boy on a bicycle in Garfield Park. He was shot around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday “when someone pulled up in a gray SUV and unleashed gunfire.”

Breitbart News reported at least 34 were shot, 6 fatally, the weekend of September 6-8, 2019. At least 41 were shot, 7 fatally, during Labor Day weekend in Chicago.

Breitbart News also reported at least 29 were shot, 6 fatally, the weekend of August 23-25 in Democrat-controlled Chicago. Another 28 were shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago the weekend of August 16-18, and 47 were shot, 4 fatally, during the weekend of August 9-11.

During the first weekend in August, 53 were shot, 7 killed, in Democrat-run Chicago.

