Ilhan Omar Changes Tune: ‘September 11th Was an Attack on All of Us’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) acknowledged on the 18th anniversary of 9/11 that the tragic day was an “attack on all of us,” marking a drastically different tone than the “some people did something” remarks she made at a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) fundraiser earlier this year.

“September 11th was an attack on all of us. We will never forget the thousands of Americans who lost their lives in the largest terror attack on U.S. soil,” Omar wrote.

“I will continue to fight to make sure we care for the first responders and families who lost loved ones. #NeverForget,” she added:

The Minnesota lawmaker came under fire earlier this year after delivering a keynote address at a CAIR fundraiser in March, describing the 9/11 attacks as, “some people did something.”

Omar decried the treatment of Muslims following the deadly attacks by Islamic terrorists who killed thousands of Americans and encouraged Muslims to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable,” as Breitbart News reported.

“I say raise hell, make people uncomfortable,” Omar said. “Because here’s the truth. For far too long, we have lived with the discomfort of living as second class citizens and I’m tired of it.”

“CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognize that some people did something, and then all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar told the group:

A 9/11 memorial speaker addressed Omar’s callous remarks directly.

“Some people did something’ said a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota to support and justify the creation of CAIR. Today I am here to respond to you exactly who did what to whom,” he said.

“Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that,” he continued.

“On that day, 19 Islamic terrorists, members of Al Qaeda, killed over 3,000 people and caused billions in dollars of economic damage. Is that clear?” he asked.

“But as to whom? I was attacked. Your relatives and friends were attacked. Our constitutional freedoms were attacked, and our nation’s founding on Judeo-Christian principles were attacked. That’s what some people did. Got that now?” he continued.

“We are here today, Congresswoman, to tell you and the ‘Squad’ just who did what to whom. Show respect in honoring them, please,” he added: