Images of 9/11: A Visual Remembrance

The whole world experienced the attacks of September 11, 2001, in real time. Videos, photos, and audio captured the horror inflicted by Islamic jihadists and the heroism displayed by ordinary Americans. In our effort to never forget, Breitbart News provides you a visual and audial remembrance of that fateful day when the world changed forever.

From the time of its opening in 1973 to that fatal day in September 2001, the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center dominated the skyline of Lower Manhattan’s Financial District, as seen in this photo taken on September 5, 2001, just six days before the Towers fell…

Designed by Detroit architect Minoru Yamasaki, the Twin Towers were famously disparaged by New York Times’ architectural critic Ada Louise Huxtable, who offered this unintentionally prescient prediction in 1966: “The trade center towers could be the start of a new skyscraper age or the biggest tombstones in the world.”

Those words were long forgotten on that bright September morning when death rained down from blue cloudless skies.

Betty Ong, the flight attendant aboard American Airlines Flight 11, was the first person to notify authorities of the hijackings. The audio of Ong’s call to the American Airlines emergency number was included in this audio/video montage released last year by the TSA to commemorate the 17th anniversary of 9/11:

The following video captured the moment of impact when Islamic hijackers on American Airlines Flight 11 flew the plane into the World Trade Center’s North Tower (1 WTC) at 8:46am.

The first images of the burning North Tower quickly flashed across television sets. This video shows the first five minutes of cable news coverage:

Four minutes after the first plane hit the World Trade Center, Christopher Hanley, 35, called 911 from the 106th floor of the North Tower, where he was attending a conference at the restaurant Windows on the World that morning. This is the audio of his 911 call:

The whole world watched in horror as the second plane, United Airlines Flight 175, crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center (2 WTC) at 9:03am.

Democrats and Republicans stood shoulder to shoulder on the steps of the Capitol that evening in a show of national unity. At the end of their remarks, they sang “God Bless America.”

President Bush addressed the nation from the Oval Office that evening. “Today, our nation saw evil — the very worst of human nature,” he said. “And we responded with the best of America.”