Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is leading in the early primary state New Hampshire, according to a Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald poll released Wednesday.

The survey – taken September 4- 10, 2019, among 425 likely Democrat primary voters – shows the majority choosing the Vermont senator as their first choice with a commanding lead, clocking in with 29 percent support.

National frontrunner Joe Biden (D) comes in second place with 21 percent support, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with 17 percent support.

The remaining candidates do not come close to the top tier, with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) coming in a distant fourth, 11 points behind Warren with six percent support. Andrew Yang (D) came in fifth place with five percent support followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) with four percent. The margin of error is +/- 4.8 percent, putting Sanders lead outside of a statistical error.

A Gravis Marketing poll released last month also signaled a Sanders surge in his neighboring state, showing the socialist senator topping Biden by six percent – 21 percent to Biden’s 15 percent. Warren came in third with 12 percent support, the poll showed. However, a CBS News/YouGov Tracker survey released Sunday showed Warren gaining a narrow edge in New Hampshire, besting her counterparts with 27 percent support to Biden’s 26 percent and Sanders’ 25 percent:

Delaney 0%

de Blasio 0%

Castro 0%

Williamson 0%

Sestak 0%

Bennet 0%

Bullock 0%

Ryan 0%

Messam 0%https://t.co/7rrARW7Tpt — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) September 8, 2019

As Breitbart News reported, there are rumblings that Warren is growing a strong coalition of support in the state, with many undecided delegates reportedly leaning toward Warren. Politico spoke to 100 delegates in New Hampshire and reported that many expressed skepticism on Biden.

Politico reported:

Dozens of state representatives, party leaders, operatives and volunteers said they weren’t planning to vote for the former vice president in the nomination contest — and many publicly aired concerns about his age, energy and gender. … The complaints about Biden from party soldiers often centered on his campaigning skills, and a desire for more diversity in Democratic leadership. Notably, few undecided delegates named Biden when asked who they were leaning toward. “I’m tired of old white guys telling me what to do,” said Rachel Cisto, an uncommitted delegate who is leading toward Warren or Sanders.

The news of Sanders’ lead follows his campaign’s announcement of 53 endorsements from elected officials, activists, and community leaders in the Granite State.