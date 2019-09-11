Publix Supermarket Bans Open Carry by Customers

Publix supermarket used a September 11, 2019, announcement to ban open carry by customers.

Publix joins Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, and Meijer in prohibiting customers from openly carrying guns, even in states where so doing is legal.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that Publix said, “Publix respectfully requests that only law enforcement officials openly carry firearms in our stores.”

Walmart and Kroger went a step further in their announcements, with Walmart asking the White House to secure new gun control and Kroger pressing Congress to “strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been found to pose a risk for violence.”

Walmart also ceased selling ammunition for AR-15s and AK-47s and halted sales of handguns in Alaska.

