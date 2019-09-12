Dan Bishop: Donald Trump ‘Taught Us How to Fight’

“What I like in particular about President Trump is he’s taught us how to fight,” said Dan Bishop, the Republican representative-elect for North Carolina’s 9th congressional district, in a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Bishop said, “The media was playing handmaiden to the Democratic left [with] really nasty, scurrilous character assassination attacks on me over the course of the campaign, and they thought they would win because really the odds were pretty tough.

“We had about six weeks of a level playing field, spending-wise, against a candidate who had run for two-and-a-half years and been the beneficiary of $12 million of big spending from the hard left, all from out of state — California and New York money — and had every advantage,” added Bishop.

LISTEN:

Bishop credited President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence campaigning in helping him win Tuesday’s special election in the Tar Heel State.

“It was tremendous,” said Bishop of Trump’s political assistance. “The thing about the president, as he points out, we were probably in a tough spot. … There is no doubt that the bold commitment of the president and the vice president [helped my campaign].”

Bishop continued, “The vice president came in and did events in July and August and then barnstormed across the district that last day to meet up with the president for that rally. It was just a heavy commitment.”

“What I like in particular about President Trump is he’s taught us how to fight,” determined Bishop. “We’re fighting for an attractive vision for America. … The vision Trump offers — the booming economy and a lot of jobs and border security and just all these common sense improvements in the lives of Americans — versus the horrendous vision offered by Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke and Bernie Sanders. It is such an easy comparison to make.”

Conservative Republicans benefit politically from aligning with Trump, estimated Bishop.

“I think the lesson in it, the lesson of the race, is to candidates like me. If you’re a conservative … embrace the president and support the president against all the unified lunatic left and media that would like to destroy him.”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.