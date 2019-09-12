President Donald Trump addressed House Republicans at a dinner on Thursday evening, reminding them of the upcoming 2020 political fight.

Trump said Republicans are not only fighting Democrats, but also the media, referring to the media’s heightened opposition to Republicans.

“It’s the Democrats, and it’s the media; we’re fighting two battles,” Trump said. “It’s as if they’re one because they are one. They’re working together. They’re colluding, and they’re obstructing.”

Trump’s line about “obstructing” drew laughter from House Republicans at the dinner, who spent most of 2017 fighting off the Democrat and media attempts to smear Trump with the Mueller investigation.

But the president joked that the media were probably more focused on his speech that night than they were on the Democrat debates, which was taking place at the same time.

“They should be watching the debate, but they’re probably watching us,” he said.

“With the grim specter of socialism descending on the Democrat party, it’s up to all of us to ensure the survival of American liberty. We have a very big task.”

Trump said Republicans should allow Democrats to run wild during the primary with all of their radical positions.

“Let ’em go,” he said. “Don’t criticize them too much.”

He said he probably attacked Sen. Elizabeth Warren too early with the “Pocahontas” hit for her false claim of heritage.

“I thought she was gone, but she emerged straight from the ashes. … She could even beat sleepy Joe,” he said, referring to former Vice President Joe Biden.