Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) vowed to give amnesty to all illegal aliens living in the United States, specifically those who “work in the fields,” during Thursday’s Democrat presidential primary debate in Houston, Texas.

Warren, who has adopted the donor class’s mass legal and illegal immigration platform, said she would not only provide amnesty to the roughly 3.5 million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but she would extend that amnesty to all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the country — including visa overstayers.

“I want to see us… create a pathway to citizenship for our DREAMers, but also for their grandparents, and their cousins, for people who have overstayed student visas, and for people who came here to work in the fields,” Warren said.

Though the U.S. already admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants a year at the expense of America’s working and middle class, Warren said she would expand legal immigration levels to import more foreign workers who compete against working-class Americans for U.S. jobs.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.