Fact Check: No, Biden, Obamacare Not Working for Americans

Despite former Vice President Joe Biden’s claim during Thursday’s Democrat presidential debate, Obamacare remains expensive for many hard-working middle class Americans.

During Thursday night’s Democrat presidential debate, Biden claimed that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) continues to work for the average American.

“I think the Obamacare worked,” Biden said.

However, according to recent studies, it appears that Obamacare remains too expensive for millions of Americans.

A Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) report found that between 2016 and 2018, 2.5 million Americans without subsidies left the Obamacare exchanges, which represents a 40 percent drop. The CMS also found that millions of Americans without Obamacare subsidies have significant trouble paying for Obamacare plans.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma said that the current exodus proves that Obamacare’s premiums remain too expensive for millions of Americans.

“As President Trump predicted, people are fleeing the individual market. Obamacare is failing the American people, and the ongoing exodus of the unsubsidized population from the market proves that Obamacare’s sky-high premiums are unaffordable,” Verma said.

Obamacare insurance premiums have also doubled since the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) inception. Before Trump took office, Obamacare individual market premiums more than doubled, from $2,784 in 2013 to $5,712 in 2017, which represents an increase of 105 percent.

It was only under President Trump that premiums managed to drop for the first time.

In October 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that the average premium for Obamacare plans for the Federal exchange will drop by 1.5 percent in 2019.