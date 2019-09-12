Gallup: 83 Percent of Adults Blame ‘Mental Health’ for Mass Shootings

A Gallup poll released September 11, shows that 83 percent of American adults blame a “failure in our mental health system” as a reason for mass shootings.

According to Gallup, Americans believe the second-highest factor deserving blame is “the spread of extremist viewpoints on the internet.”

The Americans blame “easy access to guns” thirdly, but only ranked access to firearms four percentage points above the blame they placed on “drug use.”

This Gallup poll comes as elected Democrats and Democrat presidential hopefuls are pushing myriad gun controls above all else. Those controls range from universal background checks, licensing of gun owners, and increased ages for gun purchases to outright government-mandated buybacks of firearms that Democrats do not believe Americans should be allowed to own.

Ninety percent of Democrats told Gallup they blame mass shootings on “access to guns.”

