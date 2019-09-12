Joe Biden Wants to Buy Back Guns to ‘Get Them Out of the Basements’

During the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate, Joe Biden said he wants to use buybacks to find “assault weapons” and “get them out of the basements.”

He made this statement as part of a flurry of comments in which he described gun control as a cause that coalesced into “a movement” following the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Biden cited the rise of pro-gun control mothers to prove his statement. He referred to those moms as “mothers against gun violence.”

He then suggested that support for gun bans has grown since Sandy Hook, saying, “Over 90 percent of the American people think we have to get ‘assault weapons’ off the street, period. And we have to get buybacks and get them out of the basements.”

On June 27, 2019, Breitbart News reported Biden’s boast about banning the “number of clips in a gun.” On September 3, 2019, Breitbart News reported Biden’s call to ban ammunition magazines that are capable of holding “multiple bullets.”

