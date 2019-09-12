President Trump Trolls Biden with Record Player GIF

President Trump trolled Joe Biden (D) for his call to leave record players on for poor children by posting a GIF of the former vice president’s head spinning on a vinyl record.

At one point during the debate, Biden attempted to explain the importance of social workers helping poor parents better raise their children.

“We bring social workers into homes with parents to help them deal with how to raise their children, It’s not that they don’t want help, they don’t know quite what to do,” Biden said.

“Play the radio, make sure the television, excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night, make sure the kids hear words,” he added.

The president responded by posting a captionless GIF of Biden’s head spinning on a vinyl record on his official Facebook page:

This was not Trump’s first troll of the day. Trump’s campaign flew a massive banner above the city reading, “Big government socialism will KILL the economy. Vote Trump 2020” prior to the debate:

Socialism SUCKS and @TeamTrump is flying high above the Dem debate in Houston to remind the circus in town that their policies will hurt Houston, Texas and America! Text "USA" TO 88022https://t.co/AZmClks0rI — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 11, 2019

“My campaign is flying high above the Democrat Debate in Houston tonight to remind everyone that the Radical Policies of the Democrats will hurt Houston, Texas and America!” Trump’s caption on Facebook read: