Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) declared that we “don’t know who our enemy is” and argued that the U.S. should spend less time and money on military operations and focus on bringing the world together on climate change instead.

Sanders boasted of his opposition to the Iraq War, drawing a contrast between his position and Joe Biden’s (D). While he thanked the men and women who “responded to the call of duty,” he noted how he opposed all three of President Trump’s military budgets, arguing that we “don’t even know who our enemy is.”

“I don’t think we have to spend $750 billion a year on the military when we don’t even know who our enemy is,” Sanders declared, adding that the U.S. should “bring the world together” on climate change instead.

He continued:

I think that what we’ve got to do is bring this world together – bring it together on climate change, bring it together in fighting against terrorism, and make it clear that we as a planet, as a global community, will work together to help countries around the world rebuild their struggling economies and do everything that we can to rid the world of terrorism.

“But dropping bombs on Afghanistan and Iraq was not the way to do it,” Sanders added.