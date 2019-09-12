Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) appeared to struggle to keep his teeth securely in his mouth during the third Democrat debate in Houston, Texas, Thursday evening.

ABC’s David Muir asked the Democrat frontrunner about a measure that aimed to expand background checks failing on the Senate floor following the Sandy Hook massacre.

“If you couldn’t get it done after Sandy Hook, why should voters give you another chance?” Muir asked.

Biden initially struggled to answer the question, slurring his response while adjusting his teeth in his mouth.

“Because I got it done before,” Biden sputtered.

“I’m the only one up here who has ever beat the NRA,” he continued after regaining control of his teeth. “I’m the only one to ever beat the NRA nationally. I’m the guy who brought the Brady Bill into focus and became law.”

Biden’s struggle quickly became a point of interest on social media:

Joe Biden’s teeth doing their best to jump right out of his mouth pic.twitter.com/FaRsq0cRBa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2019

Wait for it… Did Biden lose his teeth for a moment before trying to enforce his stance on #guncontrol ?#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/uk9WAuntWn — LifeZette (@LifeZette) September 13, 2019

Biden's teeth are literally falling out. pic.twitter.com/VC09iBIXIp — The Rebel (@RebelNewsOnline) September 13, 2019