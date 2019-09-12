During the third 2020 Democrat presidential primary, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro hit former Vice President Joe Biden for forgetting what he said his healthcare plan would do for Americans who lose their jobs and, thus, their health insurance.

Moments before the exchange, Biden said his healthcare plan would allow Americans who lose their employee health insurance to “automatically … buy into” his plan.

“If you lose the job from your insurance company, your employer, you automatically can buy into this. You don’t have … no pre-exisiting condition can stop you from buying in,” Biden said. “You get covered, period.”

About five minutes after Biden’s comment, Castro called him out for crafting a plan that would not automatically enroll Americans into a public healthcare option when they lose their private health insurance, instead forcing them to buy into the coverage.

The exchange went as follows:

BIDEN: They do not have to buy in. They do not have to buy in. [Emphasis added] CASTRO: You just said that, you just said that two minutes ago. You just said two minutes ago that they would have to buy in. You said they would have to buy in. [Emphasis added] BIDEN: Your grandmother would not have to buy in. If she qualified for Medicaid, she’s automatically in. [Emphasis added] CASTRO: Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? Are you forgetting what you said already just two minutes ago? I mean, I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying they don’t… you’re forgetting that. [Emphasis added] BIDEN: No, I said anyone like your grandmother who has no money. You’re automatically enrolled. [Emphasis added]

Castro ended the sparring by telling Biden that he is not fulfilling former President Obama’s legacy.

“We need a healthcare system that automatically enrolls people regardless of whether they choose to opt in or not … [Biden’s] healthcare plan would not automatically enroll you, my healthcare plan would,” Castro said. “That’s a big difference. I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you’re not.”

Biden responded, “That would be a surprise to him.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.