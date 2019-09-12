New Zealand firefighters took to the streets of Auckland on Wednesday to offer their own salute to first responders died trying to save others in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terrorists attacks in New York.
U.S. Ambassador Scott Brown, who shared his own videos of the event, wrote: “An appropriate and uniquely Kiwi way to remember the bravery and sacrifice of 9/11 first responders.”
An appropriate and uniquely Kiwi way to remember the bravery and sacrifice of 9/11 first responders #KiaKaha #Haka #911Anniversary #September11th pic.twitter.com/0ex3seSzP0
— Ambassador Brown (@USAmbNZ) September 11, 2019
Footage shows the firefighters performing the ceremonial Maori war dance, which is done by New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team before each game, in front of other New Zealand firefighters and visitors from the New York Fire Department (NYFD).
Three (NYFD) chiefs — John Buckheit, Howard Hill and David Morkal — also attended the event, according to New Zealand’s One News.
