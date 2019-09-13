HOUSTON, TEXAS — Entrepreneur Andrew Yang would not say if he thought other Democrat candidates were too far to the left when Breitbart News questioned him Thursday after the third Democrat debate.

After Yang told reporters that he has seen statistics that show that ten percent of Trump supporters would support him, Breitbart News asked him, “Do you think the other candidates are too far left?”

Yang smiled and said, “No, I’ll leave that to the voters to determine.”

Yang, a political newcomer who built a small scholastic testing company into a multimillion-dollar business, has gained a fan base on the left and some on the right with ideas that range across the political ideological spectrum.

While he backs Medicare for All and decriminalizing illegal border entry, he has also said he would support a border wall if experts recommend it.

And while he supports a voluntary gun buyback program, he does not support a ban on assault-style weapons like some of his more progressive challengers.

His top campaign idea is to give Americans a $1,000 per month universal basic income to deal with automation and other obstacles in a fast-changing economy.

He announced during the third Democrat debate that he would be giving away a “freedom dividend” of $1,000 per month to ten families for a year to test his central campaign promise.

“If you believe that you can solve your own problems better than any politician, go to yang2020.com and tell us how $1,000 a month will help you do just that. This is how we will get our country working for us again, the American people,” he said.

Asked why $1,000 in universal basic income instead of $500, he quipped, “$1,000 is better than $500.”

Asked about his thoughts on being the only Asian American candidate for president, he said he is “proud” to be Asian.

During the debate, he received applause and laughter from the audience for saying, “I’m Asian, so I know a lot of doctors.”

Although Yang is from New York, a spirited contingent of Yang supporters were at the debate site at Texas Southern University. They fought with Beto O’Rourke supporters to be the loudest outside the gates of the university.