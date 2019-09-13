Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign debuted new merchandise Thursday night designed around his biggest line of the Democratic primary debate.

The campaign’s web store is now selling a shirt with red, white, and blue letters promising widespread gun confiscation.

“Hell yes we’re going to take your AR-15” the shirt reads, followed by the “Beto for America” slogan.

The t-shirt style comes in “Unisex” and “Ladies cut.”

O’Rourke made headlines in Thursday’s debate, promising to make AR-15 and AK-47 rifles illegal and to confiscate them.

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” he said, as the crowd cheered. “We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore.”

To support that position, O’Rourke told the story of a woman whose daughter died in the El Paso mass shooting, claiming that the teen girl bled to death “over the course of an hour because… there weren’t enough ambulances to get to them in time.” However, his version of the story exaggerated or falsified many details, according to local news affiliate KOSA.

Weeks earlier, O’Rourke began selling a gun control t-shirt that read “This is F*cked up,” referring to an interview he gave after the El Paso mass shooting in Texas.