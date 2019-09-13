Before, during, and after the Democrat debate, Robert “Beto” O’Rourke proved the left’s real goal is the seizure of firearms.
He led up to the debate campaigning on a government enforced buyback of AR-15s, AK-47s, and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles. On September 2, 2019, Breitbart News reported O’Rourke addressing “fears” that an O’Rourke administration would take away “assault rifles.” He said, “I want to be clear: That’s exactly what we’re going to do. Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell their assault weapons. All of them.”
During the September 12, 2019, debate, O’Rourke declared, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”
And on September 13, 2019, the morning after the debate, O’Rourke told MSNBC that the government enforced buyback of AR-15s, AK-47s, will not be “voluntary.” Rather, he made clear, “It is not voluntary, I want to be sure we make the distinction here, it is mandatory. It will be the law. You will be required to comply with the law.”
.@BetoORourke on his gun confiscation plan: “No, it’s not voluntary, it’s mandatory” pic.twitter.com/ei7cE4FB2g
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2019
So much for Democrats’ decades-long contention they are not coming to take your guns.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.