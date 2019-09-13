BALTIMORE, Maryland–House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said Friday during the House Republican retreat that the Paris Climate Treaty, the Green New Deal, and other climate change programs would wreck the American economy.

Rep. Scalise chided Democrats’ climate change programs, believing that they would destroy the American economy and hollow out U.S. manufacturing while moving manufacturing to India and China.

Congressman Scalise said that contrary to India and China, the “United States is actually reducing carbon emissions.”

“America is actually the leader in how to protect the environment,” he added.

The Louisiana Republican said that many of these climate change programs would benefit India and China because they are “exempt,” while harming American jobs.

“Our economy would be wrecked,” Scalise said of the Democrats’ climate change programs.

Congressman Scalise said the Green New Deal would shut down American manufacturing and eliminate millions of jobs.

Rep. Scalise said that, ironically, the Green New Deal and other climate change programs would force American manufacturing jobs to move to China and India, which would result in more carbon emissions.

Republicans inside Congress and in the Donald Trump administration have moved to roll back onerous Obama-era regulations, which would allow for Americans to obtain more fuel-efficient cars.

Trump’s Environmental Protect Agency (EPA) and the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a proposed rule earlier in August to adjust the automobile fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards to give Americans access to safer, cleaner, and ultimately, more affordable cars.

Estimates suggest that repealing the Obama-era CAFE standards will reduce the price of an average new vehicle by $2,500, which will allow Americans to purchase safer vehicles that often emit less pollution and have better gas mileage than their current car.

The Louisiana Republican said that Republicans stand for “energy and jobs,” but also believe in protecting the environment.