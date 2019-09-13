Ted Cruz: ‘I Hope to Run Again’ for President of the United States

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told the Christian Science Monitor Thursday that he actively hopes to run for president again in the future.

The Texas senator made an appearance at the Christian Science Monitor breakfast Thursday and spoke to the outlet about his presidential aspirations.

“Look, I hope to run again. We came very, very close in 2016,” Cruz told the Monitor, adding, “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.”

While Cruz had a rocky start with President Trump during the contentious Republican primary race, the two made amends after Trump secured the Republican nomination. Cruz — particularly moved by “six” key issues, including a list of Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees — officially endorsed Trump two months before the general election.