Ted Cruz: Trump Will Lose in 2020 if He Cuts Deal on Gun Control

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned that President Trump will lose in 2020 if he cuts a deal with Democrats regarding gun control.

Roll Call reports that Cruz offered this observation while speaking to reporters at a Thursday breakfast. He contended that conservative voters will stay home if Trump and the Republicans as a whole cave to Democrat demands.

He was asked about the possibility of Trump making a deal with gun control stalwarts Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Cruz said, “We’re going to see record-setting Democratic turnout. The only element missing is demoralizing conservatives so they stay home. I hope we don’t do that.”

He also noted, “If Republicans abandon the Second Amendment and demoralize millions of Americans who care deeply about Second Amendment rights, that could go a long way to electing a President Elizabeth Warren.”

Cruz also suggested it would be a big mistake for Trump to voice support for the Democrats’ background check bill, saying, “It would also be a serious mistake as a policy matter.”

On September 12, Breitbart News reported Cruz’s response to a gun control push by the GAP, Levi Strauss, Pinterest, Twitter, Yelp, and 140 other companies. Cruz suggested such gun control campaigns boil down to “social signaling at the country club.”

